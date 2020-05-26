Redmi 9 Passes Through Bluetooth SIG Certification, Could Launch Soon

The Redmi 9 from Xiaomi continues to be a little bit of a thriller as there isn’t any signal if it launching anytime quickly. However, a brand new leak means that it could possibly be proper across the nook. Even although Xiaomi is not creating any hype round it, but, it has reportedly popped up on Bluetooth SIG certification web page, bearing the title ‘Redmi 9′ and the identical mannequin quantity from a earlier leak. This means there’s an excellent probability of the Redmi 9 launching someday in early June.

The Bluetooth listing, as reported by Gizmochina, was filed on May 26 and mentions the model of Bluetooth as 5.0. Interestingly, there are 5 Redmi 9 fashions listed with barely completely different mannequin numbers. The ‘M2004J19G’ model specifically is identical quantity which handed by means of the US FCC clearance and Xiaomi’s RF publicity webpage. The different mannequin numbers are: M2004J19I, M2004J19C, M2004J19PI, and M2004J19AG. The ‘M2004J19AG’ mannequin was additionally spotted on the Eurasian EEC certification web site earlier this month.

Besides this, there’s not a lot by way of specs there are listed apart from a point out of MIUI 11, however that is not precisely stunning. Your guess is nearly as good as our at this level, in relation to the options of the Redmi 9. Rumours recommend that it could have a show bigger than 6 inches and going by the positioning of the product, ought to in all probability have an HD+ show.

In phrases of battery, we anticipate a decently giant one, wherever between 4,000mAh to five,000mAh. We would possibly nonetheless have two rear cameras and a single selfie digicam in a notch, similar to the Redmi 8 (Review). As far as SoC goes, we hope Xiaomi makes a giant leap and makes use of one thing with bit extra chew just like the MediaTek Helio G80. Considering it could compete with the brand new Narzo 10A from Realme, it might simply have the Helio G70 too.