Redmi 9 may get more RAM and storage in China

A few days ago Redmi unmasked the Redmi 9 with Helio G80 SoC and quad rear cameras. The Redmi 9 comes in 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB memory configurations and it’s yet to debut in China, but whenever it does, it’ll likely have a third variant having 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is listed on Chinese certifying authority TENAA’s web site.

The Redmi 9 sports a 6.53″ LCD of FullHD+ resolution, with a notch up top for the 8MP front camera. The right back of the smartphone having a textured finish houses a quad camera setup, which is a mix of 13MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units. These cameras are accompanied by a fingerprint reader.

Powering the Redmi 9 is really a 5,020 mAh battery which charges through a USB-C port at up to 18W, but the bundled charger can fill up the cell at up to 10W only, so you’ll have to spend extra to get faster charging speeds.

