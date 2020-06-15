Redmi 9 May Get a New 6GB RAM Variant, TENAA Listing Tips

Redmi 9 has been spotted on China’s regulatory body TENAA’s website with increased RAM and storage compared to two Redmi 9 variants recently revealed. The TENAA listing includes model number M2004J19G that belongs to the Redmi 9 plus it shows the telephone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. This is a lot more than the already unveiled 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB variants. This suggests that the telephone may launch in China with an additional RAM and storage configuration.

The Redmi 9 TENAA listing indicates that the telephone may get one more 6GB + 128GB variant, along with the 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB variants. The phone is yet to launch in China and also this listing shows that when it can, it will are available in three configurations unlike the Redmi 9 unveiled in Spain the other day. Additionally, the telephone has been listed with six colour options namely, Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Red, and White. To recall, the Redmi 9 originally launched with just three colour options – Carbon Gray, Sunset Purple, and Ocean Green. As this listing shows just a new RAM and storage configuration of the Redmi 9, other specifications remain the exact same. The TENAA listing was spotted by GizmoChina.

Whether this variant will make its way to India or maybe not, remains to be seen.

Redmi 9 specifications

The Redmi 9 launched the other day in Spain packing a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 400nits brightness, and 394ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor, paired with Mali-G52 GPU or more to 4GB of RAM.

The Redmi 9 has a quad rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor having an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On leading, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Additionally, the phone includes up to 64GB internal storage that is expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot. It is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support. The Redmi 9 comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi Direct, FM Radio, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and infra-red sensor. There is also a rear mounted fingerprint scanner. The sensors include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and electronic compass. In terms of dimensions, the Redmi 9 measures 163.32×77.01×9.1mm and weighs 198 grams.

