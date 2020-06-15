Redmi 9 hits Malaysia, other SEA markets to follow

Xiaomi revealed the Redmi 9 the other day – a phone with four cameras, Helio G80 chipset and 150 price. The company launched the device in Europe, but now it really is expanding to the Asia Pacific region – first flash sale in Malaysia is scheduled for Thursday, June 18.
Xiaomi Redmi 9
The Redmi 9 is the most economical new Redmi smartphone, however it packs a lot of impressive specs – big 6.53 screen with Full HD+ resolution, massive 5,020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, Android 10 with MIUI 12 from the box.
The price in Malaysia is said to be MYR499 for the 3/32 GB version – thats under 105. The 4/64 GB version will cost MYR599, which is still cheaper than any EU phone as it is the exact carbon copy of 125. The sale will need place on Shoppee Malaysia, and for the very first flash sale, the 3/32 GB version gets a level lower price – MYR449 (93).