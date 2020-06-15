Redmi 9 hits Malaysia, other SEA markets to follow

Xiaomi revealed the Redmi 9 the other day – a phone with four cameras, Helio G80 chipset and 150 price. The company launched the device in Europe, but now it really is expanding to the Asia Pacific region – first flash sale in Malaysia is scheduled for Thursday, June 18.









Xiaomi Redmi 9

The Redmi 9 is the most economical new Redmi smartphone, however it packs a lot of impressive specs – big 6.53 screen with Full HD+ resolution, massive 5,020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, Android 10 with MIUI 12 from the box.

The price in Malaysia is said to be MYR499 for the 3/32 GB version – thats under 105. The 4/64 GB version will cost MYR599, which is still cheaper than any EU phone as it is the exact carbon copy of 125. The sale will need place on Shoppee Malaysia, and for the very first flash sale, the 3/32 GB version gets a level lower price – MYR449 (93).

