Redmi 9 Gets Two New Storage Variants With Up to 6GB of RAM: Price, Specifications

Redmi 9 has debuted in China, weeks after Xiaomi unveiled the device in Europe. The Redmi 9 gets two new 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB storage variants along side its existing 4GB + 64GB model in the company’s home market. Overall, the specifications of the phone are unchanged though there’s a new colour option available. Redmi 9 packs quad rear cameras, a cinco,020mAh battery and octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. Xiaomi is yet to reveal the launch details of the phone for other international markets, including India.

Redmi 9 price, availability

The 4GB + 64GB storage option of Redmi 9 costs CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,500) while its new 4GB + 128GB variant carries a price tag of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 1,100). The top variant, 6GB + 128GB is available for CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,000).

All the Redmi 9 models are currently up for pre-bookings in China via Mi China site and JD.com. They come in Carbon black, Mordecin, Neon Blue, and Lotus Root Powder colour options.

Xiaomi had first unveiled the Redmi 9 earlier this month. The phone has a 3GB + 32GB storage option in Europe for EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,800).

Redmi 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. The phone is said to receive the latest MIUI 12 update starting July 30 in China. It features a seis.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display with waterdrop-style notch, and 400nits brightness. The phone is powered by 2GHz MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The internal storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

In terms of cameras, the Redmi 9 packs a quad rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the company has provided an 8-megapixel front that offers a portrait mode, movie mode, and more.

The smartphone also carries a large 5,020mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support. The Redmi 9 supports AI Face Unlock, alongside a rear fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi Direct, FM Radio, NFC, GPS, AGPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and infrared sensor. Lastly, Redmi 9 measures 163.3x77x9.1mm and weighs 198 grams.

