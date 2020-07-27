Redmi 9 coming to India on August 4

Redmi India has actually set a mobile phone launch occasion for August4 The gadget thought to be the Redmi 9 will be released throughout the yearly Amazon India Prime Days and might be called the Redmi 9 Prime.

We heard that you desired a brand-new #Redmi item? &#x 1f609; We desire you to understand that we’re all PRIMED up! An brand new #Redmi mobile phone is coming to YOU on fourth August, 2020! Get prepared to go #BackToPrime with #Redmi: https://t.co/tkdmaSc2lE RT & & assist us share this news! ❤ þ 0f; pic.twitter.com/tcg8MqRTEd — Redmi India – #Redmi Note9 is Here! (@RedmiIndia) July 27, 2020

The Redmi 9 was initially revealed back in June and later on made its method to toChina In addition Xiaomi revealed 2 more budget friendly variation of the phone with the Redmi 9A and 9C. The launch occasion for the Redmi mobile phone is arranged to start at 12 PM IST and will be relayed live on Xiaomi’s page.