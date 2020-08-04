Redmi 9 arrives in India as a rebranded Redmi 9 Prime

Another day, another rebranded smart device from Xiaomi spin-offRedmi The business today brought the Redmi 9 Prime to the Indian market. The phone was initially revealed as Redmi 9 in Spain back in June.

That indicates you get a Helio G80 SoC on the Redmi 9 Prime paired with 4GB RAM. The smart device runs Android 10 out of package and features 64 GB or 128 GB of storage. However, it likewise has a devoted slot for a microSD card for storage growth as much as 512 GB.

The Redmi 9 Prime packs a 6.53″ Full HD+ LCD and features a overall of 5 electronic cameras – an 8MP selfie shooter on the front and a 13 MP main video camera at the back signed up with by an 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth sensing unit modules.

Fueling the whole bundle is a 5,020 mAh battery that draws power through a USB-C port at as much as 18 W. But, the battery charger that comes bundled with package just supports 10 W charging speed, suggesting you’ll need to invest more if you wish to energize the battery much faster.

Other highlights of the Redmi 9 Prime consist of a 3.5 mm earphone jack, rear-mounted finger print reader, and double SIM assistance. The smart device is provided in Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, and Sunrise Flare colors.











Redmi 9 Prime in Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, and Sunrise Flare colors

The 4GB/64 GB design of the Redmi 9 Prime is priced at …