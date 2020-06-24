Redmi 9 arrives in China, starts at $115

The Redmi 9 unveiled a month or more ago has finally arrived in China. It comes in three memory versions there – 4GB/64GB priced at CNY799 ($115/100), 4GB/128GB priced at CNY999 ($140/125), and 6GB/128GB that costs CNY1,199 ($170/150).

The Redmi 9 exists in Lotus Root Powder, Neon Blue, Carbon Black and Mordecin colors (machine translated from Chinese) and it’s really up for pre-orders through the company’s official China site, JD.com, Suning.com and TMall till June 29, with shipments beginning the next day.

The Redmi 9 is built around a 6.53″ LCD of 2340×1080-pixel resolution and it has a Helio G80 SoC at the helm. It runs MIUI 11 from the box and Redmi says the stable build of MIUI 12 is expected after July 30, 2020.

The Helio G80-powered smartphone comes with a total of five cameras – an 8MP selfie shooter sitting inside the waterdrop notch, and a 13MP main camera at the rear accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units. The rear cameras are also joined by a fingerprint reader.

The Chinese unit comes with dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) and fueling the complete package is just a 5,020 mAh battery that draws power through a USB-C port at as much as 18W. But do observe that the bundled adapter only charges the device at as much as 10W, so you'll have to spend extra if you would like faster charging.













Redmi 9 in Lotus Root Powder, Neon Blue, Carbon Black, and Mordecin colors

Source 1, Source 2 (both in Chinese)