Redmi 8A Dual Gets 64GB Storage Variant in India, Sale Starts From June 15

Redmi 8A Dual has been launched in a brand new variant with 64GB of onboard storage. The latest model sits alongside the present Redmi 8A Dual options that come in 32GB storage and 2GB as well as 3GB RAM options. To recall, the Redmi 8A Dual comes with an “Aura X Grip” design which has a mesh texture at the rear and features a P2i nano coating. The Redmi 8A Dual also comes with a dual rear camera setup and features a waterdrop-style display notch. It competes against the Realme C3 and Infinix Hot 8. However, the brand new model will also face some competition with the Realme Narzo 10A in the same price segment.

Redmi 8A Dual price in India, availability details

The Redmi 8A Dual price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the new 3GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The variant will be available starting Monday, June 15, through Amazon, Mi.com, and various stores in the united states. In addition to the brand new option, the Redmi 8A Dual can be acquired in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option at Rs. 7,499, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model costs Rs. 7,999.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8A Dual in February being an upgrade to the Redmi 8A. Moreover, the phone comes in three distinct colour options, namely Midnight Grey, Sea Blue, and Sky White.

Redmi 8A Dual specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 8A Dual runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 11 on top and features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, in conjunction with up to 3GB of RAM. There may be the dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, the phone posseses an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

On the storage part, the Redmi 8A Dual offers 32GB and 64GB of storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also incorporates an array of sensors that comprises an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

The Redmi 8A Dual packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and reverse charging. The phone weighs 188 grams.

