Redmi 7A gets Android 10 update in China

While Xiaomi often keeps its smartphones current with new MIUI versions for many years, exactly the same can’t be said for Android version updates, especially for some low-end and lower-midrange phones. These are occasionally stuck on an older iteration of the OS, even when running the most recent MIUI.

This, however, is no longer the case for the Redmi 7A. This low-end model was launched last July, and it had been running MIUI 11, that is still the most recent for most Xiaomi phones, even when MIUI 12 is already on the road to a few lucky ones.

Now though, the Redmi 7A is getting a fresh update in China which switches up the underlying Android version from 9 Pie to 10. It’s still MIUI 11, actually, that hasn’t changed. The new pc software also brings a newer security patch level, May 2020. That’s perhaps not current anymore, but for a low-end handset it’s not bad.

The update arrives over-the-air as a 1.7GB down load, and once you install it you will end up have MIUI 11.0.1.0 QCMCNXM.

Hopefully the international Redmi 7A models will get a similar update soon.

