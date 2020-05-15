Redmi 5G Phone With Octa-Core Chipset, OLED Display Spotted on TENAA

Xiaomi telephones below the Redmi model which can be but to be formally launched have been popping up in numerous listings on-line. The newest telephone to be listed on China’s regulatory physique TENAA’s web site comes with mannequin quantity M2004J7AC. An earlier report steered that this telephone stands out as the Redmi Note 10 however as of now, there is no such thing as a affirmation on the title so take this with a pinch of salt. The TENAA itemizing highlights some key specs of the telephone with mannequin quantity M2004J7AC.

First spotted by Gizmochina, the TENAA listing reveals the Redmi telephone with mannequin quantity M2004J7AC has 5G help. It runs Android 10 and is listed with a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED show. The title of the processor has not been talked about however the itemizing does state that it’s an octa-core chipset with a CPU frequency of two.6GHz, which, the Gizmochina report claims to be the Dimensity 800 or Dimensity 800+ chipset. The three RAM choices talked about embrace 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB whereas the three storage choices embrace 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. It is anticipated to return in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, 6GB RAM + 64GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB variants. The storage is expandable by way of microSD card (as much as 2TB), as per the itemizing.

In phrases of cameras, the telephone with M2004J7AC mannequin quantity has been listed with 4 sensors on the again that can be seen within the back-panel picture. The main digital camera on the again is anticipated to have a 48-megapixel shooter and the only entrance digital camera is anticipated to be a 16-megapixel shooter. From the picture, we are able to make out that the selfie digital camera is housed in a notch. The quantity buttons and the ability button could be seen on the appropriate aspect of the telephone. The battery capability is listed at 4,420mAh and the telephone is alleged to measure 164.15×75.75×8.99mm and weigh 206 grams. The TENAA itemizing additionally mentions the color choices that embrace blue, black, inexperienced, pink, crimson, silver, and white.

Notably, a telephone with the mannequin quantity M2004J7AC was earlier noticed on 3C certification web site, alongside one other telephone with mannequin quantity M2004J7BC. These telephones are believed to be the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro.