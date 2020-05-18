Redmi 10X With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, 5G Support to Launch on May 26

Redmi 10X smartphone will launch on May 26. According to the corporate, the telephone will likely be powered by the most recent MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC and assist 5G connectivity. Meanwhile, a report has claimed that Redmi 10X will get a 4G variant in addition to a Pro mannequin. The Redmi 10X 4G was reportedly noticed on Google Play Console final week. Moreover, the Redmi 10X is tipped to include quad rear cameras and 5,020mAh battery.

Redmi 10X specs (rumoured)

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing by way of Weibo on Monday revealed that the Redmi 10X will likely be powered by the newly unveiled MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC. In a separate Weibo post, Weibing boasted concerning the telephone’s processor capabilities with a picture highlighting the AnTuTu rating of 4,15,672. Additionally, the chief added that the Redmi 10X will assist 5G connectivity. Lastly, Weibing revealed that the telephone will likely be launched on May 26 at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST).

Meanwhile, a report by 91 Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that the Redmi 10X will include a 4G variant that additional will likely be provided in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB storage choices. The 4G variant is tipped to are available Green, Sky Blue, and White color choices.

In distinction, the report additional provides that the Redmi 10X 5G will likely be provided in in 4 configurations specifically, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. All the variants of Redmi 10X 5G are mentioned to are available Dark Blue, Gold, Silver, and Violet color choices.

Last week, Redmi 10X was reportedly noticed in a Google Play Console itemizing. It was highlighted that the Redmi telephone allegedly encompasses a full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) show together with 4GB RAM. Similarly, a Redmi telephone rumoured to be the Redmi 10X 4G was noticed on Chinese regulator TENAA’s web site with the mannequin quantity M2003J15SC earlier in April. As per the itemizing, it was speculated that the telephone will carry a 13-megapixel entrance digicam and 5,020mAh battery. It was additionally rumoured that the quad-camera setup in the back of the telephone will home a 48-megapixel most important digicam, an 8-megapixel secondary digicam, and two 2-megapixel cameras. It is predicted that the Redmi 10X 4G value will begin at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,000) in China.

Redmi 10X Pro 5G specs (rumoured)

Lastly, the most recent report by 91Mobiles additionally tipped that the Redmi 10X has a sibling dubbed as Redmi 10X Pro. The telephone will likely be reportedly provided in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB choices and each the variants will are available Dark Blue, Gold, Silver / White, and Violet color choices. The report claims that the Pro variant of Redmi 10X will assist 5G.