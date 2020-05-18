Redmi 10X with Dimensity 820 benchmarked, edges out Snapdragon 765G phones

Xiaomi has plenty of irons within the Dimensity 820 fireplace, benchmark outcomes from a M2004J7BC system trace at a doable third telephone  the Redmi 10X  along with the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Ok30i.

The telephones complete AnTuTu rating is over 400,000, whereas the marginally older Dimensity 800 solely will get within the low 300,000 factors. A giant a part of that appears to be the upper GPU efficiency, which is due to the extra GPU core within the Dimensity 820 (for a complete of 5).







AnTuTu rating of Redmi with Dimensity 820

The CPU performs an essential position too with an honest bounce in single-core efficiency and a notable improve in multi-core energy, as Geekbench can even attest. This is because of the larger clock pace of the 4 Cortex-A76 cores, which now run at 2.6GHz up from 2.0GHz on the 800 chip.











Geekbench: Redmi with Dimensity 820  Dimensity 800  Snapdragon 765G

AnTuTu suggests larger reminiscence speeds, although that’s because of the particular person phones as each Dimensity chips assist the identical tech (LPDDR4x and UFS).

Theres some confusion concerning the precise advertising title of the M2004J7BC. Weve seen it tied to the Redmi Note 10, however these benchmark scores are allegedly from the Redmi 10X. The 10X positively be powered by the Dimensity 820 although, Lu Weibing confirmed as much through the chip’s unveiling. The telephone can be unveiled on May 26.







Redmi 10X with MediaTek Dimensity 820 approaching May 26

Whatever the title, based mostly on these early benchmarks the MediaTek Dimensity 820 will evenly break up the Dimensity 1000L (a decrease bin of the premium 1000 sequence) and the Dimensity 800 (which basically matches the efficiency of the Snapdragon 765G).

Source (in Chinese) | Via