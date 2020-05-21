Redmi 10X will be the first phone with dual SIM 5G support, will have Always On AMOLED screen

The Redmi 10X will be the first phone to make use of the MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset. That chip helps dual SIM, dual standby performance on 5G, permitting each SIM playing cards to be linked at the identical time.

Why would you need two energetic 5G playing cards? With 5G protection as spotty as it’s, it will mean you can seamlessly change between two carriers to get the finest expertise. The firm is hinting at different advantages too, teasing that each one will be revealed on May 26 (when the phone will get totally unveiled).













Connectivity apart, the Redmi 10X will function an AMOLED screen, one thing not often seen in these value ranges. This will allow the Always On Display function and evidently it will be extremely customizable with textual content, patterns and even photos (moreover the clock and notifications, after all).











You can see the intensive customization choices in the teaser video under (bonus reality: the Redmi 10X will function MIUI 12s tremendous wallpapers).

The Dimensity 820 chipset will allow near flagship efficiency along with the superior connectivity. Theres no phrase on pricing but  that element will be revealed on the 26th  however the 10X is one to be careful for. Actually, there could be two of them, Redmi 10X 5G and 10X Pro 5G (the actual distinction between them is TBD).

