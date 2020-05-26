Redmi 10X vs Redmi 10X Pro vs Redmi 10X 5G: Price, Specifications Compared

Redmi 10X collection has been unveiled as Xiaomi’s newest vary of mid-range smartphones. The new collection embrace the Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X 5G, and Redmi 10X Pro because the three distinct fashions. All three Redmi 10X telephones include a number of rear cameras and have a gradient end again. However, there are numerous variations on the a part of their pricing and specs. The Redmi 10X Pro 5G is designed because the top-of-the-line mannequin with a quad rear digicam setup, whereas the Redmi 10X 5G comes with a triple rear digicam setup. The Redmi 10X, however, seems to be a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 9 that was launched at a world occasion in late April.

In this text, we evaluate the value and specs of the Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X 5G, and Redmi 10X Pro to mark out all the most important variations.

Redmi 10X vs Redmi 10X 5G vs Redmi 10X Pro 5G: Price

The Redmi 10X value begins at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the bottom, 4GB + 128GB storage variant. Customers may also get its 6GB + 128GB storage choice at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,700). In distinction, the Redmi 10X 5G value is ready at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 6GB + 64GB storage choice, whereas its 6GB + 128GB storage mannequin carries a price ticket of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,100). The cellphone additionally has a 8GB + 128GB storage choice at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 22,300) and the top-end 8GB + 256GB storage mannequin at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 25,400). However, the Redmi 10X Pro 5G comes at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 24,400) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, whereas the 8GB + 256GB storage choice is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 27,800).

Xiaomi will begin promoting the Redmi 10X 5G in Deep Ocean Blue, Lunar Gold, Starlight White, and Twilight Purple color choices in China from June 1, whereas the Redmi 10X Pro 5G will go on sale beginning June 6. The Redmi 10X 4G mannequin, on the opposite entrance, is already obtainable for buy in China in Forest Green, Frost White, and Skyline Blue colors.

Details concerning the world debut of the Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X 5G, and Redmi 10X Pro 5G are but to be revealed.

Redmi 10X vs Redmi 10X 5G vs Redmi 10X Pro: Specifications

The Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X 5G, and Redmi 10X Pro, all three telephones include dual-SIM help and run Android 10, together with MIUI 11 on prime. On the show half, the Redmi 10X affords a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) LCD panel with 19.5:9 side ratio and 450 nits brightness, whereas the Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G include a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED show that has 20:9 side ratio and 800 nits brightness in addition to options equivalent to DC dimming and HDR10+. The Redmi 10X additionally has a hole-punch show design, whereas the Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G have a waterdrop-style cutout.

Under the hood, the Redmi 10X packs octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and as much as 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro, however, have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, paired with Mali-G57 MC5 GPU and as much as 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For capturing photographs and recording movies, the Redmi 10X has a quad rear digicam setup that features a 48-megapixel major sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This is in contrast to the Redmi 10X 5G that has the triple rear digicam setup with a 48-megapixel major sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth shooter. The Redmi 10X Pro 5G, on the opposite entrance, comes with the quad rear digicam setup that features a further 8-megapixel telephoto sensor to help 3x optical zoom and a 5-megapixel macro shooter alongside the 48-megapixel major sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

In phrases of supporting selfies and video, the Redmi 10X has a 13-megapixel selfie digicam sensor on the entrance together with an f/2.25 lens. The Redmi 10X 5G, however, has a 16-megapixel selfie digicam, whereas the Redmi 10X Pro 5G comes with a 20-megapixel selfie digicam.

The Redmi 10X has a most of 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage that’s expandable through microSD card. However, the Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G include as much as 256GB of UFS 2.1 inner storage.

Connectivity choices on the Redmi 10X embrace 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Infrared, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G, however, supply dual-mode 5G (SA/ NSA), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 10X Pro 5G additionally has NFC help.

The Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X 5G, and Redmi 10X Pro, all have sensors together with an accelerometer, ambient gentle, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro additionally include an in-display fingerprint sensor, although the Redmi 10X has a standard fingerprint sensor on the again.

On the battery entrance, the Redmi 10X packs 5,020mAh battery that helps 18W quick charging primarily based on the Quick Charge 3.Zero protocol. The Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G, however, embrace 4,520mAh battery. The Redmi 10X Pro 5G additionally comes bundled with a 33W charger, whereas the Redmi 10X 5G will get a 22.5W charger.

The Redmi 10X measures 162.3×77.2×8.9mm, whereas the Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G measure 164.16×75.75×8.99mm. Moreover, the Redmi 10X weighs 199 grams, whereas the Redmi 10X 5G weighs 205 grams and the Redmi 10X Pro 5G is 208 grams in weight.

