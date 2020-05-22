Redmi 10X to have 30x zoom and OIS; camera sample from Pro version arrives

The Redmi 10X lineup will arrive in China on May 26. We count on to see three totally different telephones, and apparently a minimum of one in every of them will have 30x zoom. This might imply one of many cameras could possibly be 3x telephoto, except Redmi has one thing else up its sleeve.

The official Redmi web page on Weibo shared the teaser concerning the 30x zoom and the OIS capabilities of one of many cameras, nevertheless it additionally revealed there shall be some AI options for artistic inspiration.

Aside from the flamboyant background blur and synthetic coloring of some photographs and night time pictures, we’re questioning what’s Redmi going to current.

In a separate put up on Weibo, the product director Thomas Wang revealed that snapping a long-exposure photograph in the course of the night time shall be a easy process with the Redmi 10X Pro (sure, there’s a Pro incoming) with out further gear required thanks to the Star observe mode.







Redmi 10X Pro camera sample

The govt mentioned that Redmi 10X Pro can take a shocking photograph with only one click on – there is no such thing as a want for skilled SLR camera, guide changes of ISO, shutter, aperture, or any type of post-stacking or coloring. Everything shall be accomplished by the chipset to present customers a neater means to categorical their creativity.

Given there are 4 extra days till the occasion, extra teasers are probably to come.

