Redmi 10X teasers promise flagship performance and cutting edge 5G

Xiaomi will certainly develop a brand-new branch in the Redmi ancestral tree, the X-series, and we obtain the sensation that these will certainly rest simply listed below the flagship K-series. What does X represent? Well, a collection of intro photos provides numerous feasible solutions.

Redmi 10 X teasers

Long tale short, the Redmi 10 X and the phones that follow it will certainly be focused on a more youthful group. Their objective is to utilize the sophisticated innovation to develop an experience that exceeds its cost course.

An instance of this will certainly be the 5G connection. This will certainly be the very first 5G Redmi beyond the K-series. It will certainly have the ability to link 2 SIM cards to a 5G network and sustains broadband and rewards like VoNR.

That is enabled by the MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset. Besides the next-gen connection, this chip will certainly supply near flagship performance, as Lu Weibing, the General Manager of the Redmi brand name, is eager to mention.

400,000+ on An TuTu The Redmi 10 X is beginning May 26

Early criteria reveal that the front runners concerned are the Snapdragon 845 and Exynos 9810, however that’s still respectable from a mid-range chip. The 400,000+ An TuTu rating reveals that this is fairly affordable with offerings in this section from Qualcomm, Samsung and Huawei.

New Redmi Televisions inbound

The Redmi 10 X, the very first of the brand-new branch, will certainly be introduced on May 26 and will certainly be signed up with by a triad of wise Televisions. Here’s a graph that reveals where the Dimensity 820 chipset drops on the performance range:

