Redmi 10X Teased to Feature AMOLED Display, Offer 30x Zoom Support and 5G on Both SIM Cards

Redmi 10 X mobile phone by the Xiaomi sub-brand is established to launch on May 26 inChina Now, in advance of the launch, the firm has actually disclosed that the phone will certainly support 5G on both SIM card ports. Connectivity apart, the Redmi 10 X will certainly feature an AMOLED display. Redmi using its Weibo account has actually likewise disclosed that the Redmi 10 X will certainly support 30 x zoom and optical picture stabilisation (OIS).

Earlier today, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing had actually verified that the Redmi 10 X will certainly be powered by the freshly revealed MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC that sustains double 5G connection. The Xiaomi sub-brand using its Weibo account has suggested that the firm will certainly currently take advantage of this modern technology to offer 5G connection on both SIM card port in the phone.

In different articles, it’s been likewise revealed that the Redmi 10 X will certainly feature an AMOLED display and support 30x zoom along with OIS. Redmi has additionally teased that the mobile phone will certainly be very customisable with message, patterns, and also pictures.

Redmi just recently had actually verified that the phone will certainly lug a quad back video camera configuration that is guessed to consist of a 48- megapixel major video camera. Redmi 10 X is likewise up for pre-bookings on a Chinese e-retailer that is highlighting that the phone will certainly feature a 4G version. On the e-retail internet site, it is kept in mind that the phone will certainly be provided in Blue, Gold, Purple, and White colour choices.

Other vital information consisting of video camera requirements, battery ability and prices are yet to be revealed. It is likewise tipped that Redmi 10 X 4G will certainly feature up to 6GB of RAM, while the Redmi 10 X 5G is tipped to pack up to 8GB RAM.

Meanwhile, a record had actually recommended that the Redmi 10 X likewise has a brother or sister, specifically Redmi 10 XPro The phone will certainly be apparently provided in 8GB + 128 GB and 8GB + 256 GB choices and both the versions will certainly be available in Dark Blue, Gold, Silver/ White, and Violet colour choices. The record declares that the Pro version of Redmi 10 X will certainly support 5G.

Redmi 10 X will certainly be revealed on May 26 at 2pm CST Asia (11: 30 am IST).

