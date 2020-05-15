Redmi 10X Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing

Redmi 10 X is anticipated to be a future phone by Xiaomi as well as it began making information last month. Now, it has actually been apparently identified in a Geekbench listing with version number Xiaomi M2003 J15 SC. While the listing does not offer a name to the phone, it is thought to be the Redmi 10 X as it shares the exact same code word ‘Merlin’ with a phone that was formerly identified in a Google Play Console listing, called Redmi 10 X. The brand-new Geekbench listing likewise reveals the single-core as well as muti-core efficiency of this phone anticipated to be powered by the Helio G70 SoC.

The Geekbench 5.1 listing was very first spotted by Gizmochina as well as reveals a phone with version number Xiaomi M2003 J15 SC. This listing was posted on May 11 as well as the phone concerned has actually been noted with Android10 The motherboard area in the listing reveals ‘merlinnfc’, which leads us to think that this phone is none apart from the Redmi 10 X. To recall, the Redmi 10 X with code word ‘merlin’ was just recently identified in a Google Play Console listing with the exact same name as well as code word. It was likewise apparently noted on Chinese regulatory authority TENAA’s data source with the version number M2003 J15 SC.

Coming back to the Geekbench listing of the Redmi 10 X, the single-core efficiency is 360 while the multi-core efficiency is 1,287 The phone has actually been noted with the octa-core MT6769 Z, which is thought to be the Helio G70 SoC. The listing likewise reveals that the base regularity of this chipset is 1.80 GHz as well as the RAM capability in the Redmi 10 X is 6GB.

Redmi 10 X cost as well as specifications (anticipated)

The Redmi 10 X might launch in China for CNY 1,499 (aboutRs 16,000). Talking concerning the specifications of the affirmed Redmi 10 X, the TENAA as well as Google Play Console listings offer us some suggestion of what to get out of the phone. It might have a 6.53- inch full-HD+ (1,080 x2,340 pixels) present, 4GB as well as 6GB RAM choices, in addition to 128 GB of storage space. The quad back cam arrangement on the back is anticipated to consist of a 48- megapixel sensing unit, an 8-megapixel cam, as well as 2 2-megapixel sensing units, similar to the Redmi Note 9. The front cam is anticipated to be a 13- megapixel sensing unit. The phone might load a 5,020 mAh battery.

