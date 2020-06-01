Redmi 10X rakes in the cash in just 5 minutes during its first major sale

Five minutes is all it took for Xiaomis Redmi 10X to achieve CNY 100 million ($14 million) in gross sales in its first outing. The Redmi 10X 5G most likely accounted for the bulk of the gross sales as at the moment is its first day of availability (whereas the Redmi 10X 4G has been out there since final week).

If youre pondering that 5G ran out of inventory, youd be half proper  Mi.com is exhibiting that its all out of the least expensive model, 6/64GB, however the 6/128GB and eight/128GB choices are nonetheless out there. Suning nonetheless has 6/64GB models, although, so you’ll be able to nonetheless get the CNY 1,600 model (JD is totally bought out).







Redmi 10X celebrates CNY 100 million in gross sales (achieved in just 5 minutes)

Going by these numbers, Xiaomi bought round 50,000 Redmi 10X models, give or take a number of thousand relying on which reminiscence configurations proved the hottest.

Expect to see an identical rush 5 days from now when the Redmi 10X Pro 5G turns into out there (on June 6). It will begin at CNY 2,230, however that premium pays for an 8MP 3x telephoto digicam, a devoted 5MP macro cam, a greater selfie cam and quicker charging (33W vs. 22.5W).

Source (in Chinese) | Via