REDLIRO Walking Machine for Home Folding Jogging Treadmill with Incline Portable Space Saving Fitness Motorized Running Electric Indoor Exercise Workout Office Physical Training



Price: $339.00

(as of Aug 22,2020 13:46:29 UTC – Details)





Start Running at Home- The suitable size, convenient folding function, and convenient operation buttons make it a perfect home use treadmill. Start exercise at any time. No need to go to the gym, no need to care about the time. A prefect treadmill for home! The best choice to exercise and lose weight!

No Worry Taking Up Much Space.- No one will worried that a 4.1x 20.3x 48.4 in folded treadmill takes up too much space! The folding design and transport wheels make it easy to move and store, a best space saving treadmill and suitable for home or office use. Easily fold up the treadmill after exercise, give yourself always a neat room!

Burn More Calories- With 12 Various Preset Programs and 3 manual incline adjuster, the treadmill will be your personal fitness trainer and it can meet different needs of running, helps you burn more calories, tone more muscle, and build greater endurance. The inclined angle allows the calf to get more exercise. Help you create a perfect body shape!

Exercise Safely and Conveniently- Simple four buttons in the handrail, you can easily start/stop/speed up and down without hands leaving the handrail, more safe and convenient. Two heart inductor in the handrail to monitor your heart rate and make exercise safer. The safety key will also protect you form injury by emergency stop the treadmill

Enjoy Exercising and Entertainment at The Same Time- Mufti-functional LED display, easy to read with all the necessary information: Time, Speed, Calories, Distance and Heart rate. The tablet phone bracket allows you to enjoy exercising and entertainment at the same time, you can watch movies or listen to music when you work out on this treadmill.