REDLIRO Under Desk Treadmill 2 in 1 Walking Machine Portable Space Saving Fitness Motorized Folding Treadmill Electric for Home Office Workout Indoor Exercise Machine



Price: $388.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 12:11:53 UTC – Details)

Product Description

REDLIRO 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill



Motor: 2.25HP

Assembled Weight: 57lbs

Max user weight: 100kg/220lbs

Folding Handrail Speed:0- 4mph

Put Handrail Up Speed: 0.5-7.5mph

Walking/Running Surface:41 x 14 in

Folded Dimensions LxWxH: 5.5 x 24.8 x 53.7 in

Assembled Dimensions LxWxH: 51.9×24.8 x 42.1 in

Screen Display: Time, Speed, Distance,Calorie

Rated Voltage: 110V; Rated Frequency: 50-60Hz

Space-Saving Design

The walking machine running belt is 41 x 14 inch providing a comfortable running area and won’t take up much space.

5-layer Non-slip and Shock-absorbing Running Belt

It provides effective cushioning for your back, joints, muscles, knees and ankles while exercising.

Remote Control

Press the “speed -”and ”M” button at the same time for 6 second,and then

power on the treadmill within 5 seconds, the remote control will match the machine automatically

Phone Holder for Entertainment

You can use your phone/pad easily while exercising.

Transport Wheel for Easy Movement

When you finish the exercise, you can easily move and store it.

LCD Screen

With “TIME”, “STEP”, “CALORIES”, “SPEED”, “DISTANCE”, totally 5 windows help you know more details of your exercise status.

FOLDING TREADMILL HAS 2 MAIN MODES – When the electric treadmill riser is folded, it becomes an under-the-desk treadmill with a maximum speed of the running belt of 4MPH, you can easily walk under the desk while working. When the treadmill is risen, it becomes a normal treadmill with a maximum speed of 7.5 MPH, you can run as normal. Whether you want to walk slowly or run fast, it will satisfy you.

EXTRA REMOTE CONTROL – Easy operation with double control, you can control the slim treadmill speed or stop the treadmill by pressing the dashboard or remote control. The built in safety key is to ensure instant shut-off under emergency situation.

SHOCK ABSORPTION RUNNING BELT & QUIET MOTOR – 5-layer non-slip and shock-absorbing running belt, providing an effective and safe cushion for your knees and muscles for a superior running experience. The jogging treadmill base has a high-quality, ultra quiet 2.25HP Motor that lets you walk and work without disturbing others.

LED DISPLAY & ENTERTAINMENT BRACKET – Multi-functional LED display, easy to read with all the necessary information: it can track your workout Time, Speed, Calories burned and Distance. The tablet phone bracket allows you to enjoy exercising and entertainment at the same time,you can watch movies or listen to music when you work out on this treadmill.

No ASSEMBLE & SPACE SAVER – This 2-in-1 compact treadmill is fully assembled and ready to use after unpacking. The folding design and transport wheels make it easy to move, and very suitable for home or office use. Rugged steel frame for durability; supports max user weight 220 pounds.