Redknapp was a better tactician than Wenger, says ex-Arsenal forward Merson

The previous Gunners guy played under the supervisor at Portsmouth, playing a few of his finest football under him in the latter phases of his profession

Harry Redknapp was a more accomplished tactician than Arsene Wenger, according to previous Arsenal forward Paul Merson.

Merson invested 12 years at Arsenal however was offered to relegated Middlesbrough simply one season into Wenger’s reign, ultimately going on to shine under Redknapp at Portsmouth.

Portsmouth were promoted to the Premier League after acquiring 98 points under Redknapp in 2002-03, with Merson called in the First Division’s Team of the Year.

Now, Merson says he thinks Redknapp was the very best man-manager he played under, stating Wenger had a greater calibre of gamers to deal with.

“One hundred per cent, best man-manager I’ve ever worked under, by a million miles,” Merson informed Sky Sports of Redknapp.

“As a man-manager understanding what you desire or what you require, you might inform him what you require, he would not inform you what you required. I believe that was a enormous thing with him.

“The thing with Harry, individuals believe, ‘Oh, he’ s a wheeler-dealer’ … his understanding of football is 2nd to none.

” I truthfully believe he’s tactically better than Arsene Wenger, in my viewpoint. I worked under both.

“Tactically, if I understand a supervisor who wishes to establish, make …