Redditor Discovers Easy Way to Watch YouTube Videos Without Ads

YouTube advertisements can get exorbitant, with multiple pre-roll advertisements, long unskippable ads, and so on, and the easiest way to eliminate this annoyance is to switch to YouTube Premium. For individuals who aren’t willing to simply take the step through, a way has been found to skip advertisements, as long as you’re using YouTube throughout your Web browser. According to a Reddit user, all that’s necessary to do is create a tiny change to the URL of the video you’re watching. How does it work? It all hangs on the placement of an individual dot.

According to the Redditor, users can bypass YouTube advertisements by simply adding an extra dot after the domain. In other words, as opposed to searching a video with the URL; youtube.com/xyz, users simply need to add an additional period after ‘.com’ i.e youtube.com./xyz to enjoy the ad-free video.

The Redditor explains that this method works because several internet sites forget to “normalise the hostname.” This essentially ensures that sites make use of a different domain to serve ads/ media that does not contain an extra period.

“I had initially assumed that it didn’t work on mobile because the browsers normalised the URL, however this isn’t the case. The redirection happens on the server side. So, if you want this to work on mobile browsers, use the “Request Desktop Site” feature,” the post on Reddit reads.

The Redditor claims this method works for many news websites serving paywalls. Of course, skipping ads on YouTube, or bypassing a paywall, is bad for the information creator whose material you’re enjoying therefore this isn’t an excellent step to follow generally.

It is probable YouTube will fix the loophole discovered by the Reddit users soon, and users will again need to find other ways to bypass YouTube ads. The Google-owned platform last year launched YouTube Premium where users can watch ad-free videos by paying a subscription of Rs. 169/ month. With the premium subscription, users also have access to a few YouTube Originals. They may also enjoy back ground playback of videos with the regular YouTube app alongside offline downloads.

