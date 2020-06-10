Reddit names Y Combinator CEO Michael Seibel as Alexis Ohanian’s replacement

Reddit has named Y Combinator CEO Michael Seibel to its board of administrators. In addition to operating the well-known accelerator, Seibel additionally co-founded the dwell streaming firm Justin.television earlier than it reworked into Twitch. Justin.television was an early recipient of Y Combinator seed cash by means of the accelerator’s startup fund, as was Reddit. (Seibel additionally co-founded Socialcam and sold it to Autodesk in 2012.)

Seibel is changing co-founder and board member Alexis Ohanian, who stepped down from the corporate’s board of administrators final week and requested to get replaced by a black candidate. Seibel was Y Combinator’s first black partner prior to becoming CEO, and he has supported various initiatives to extend range within the tech trade, together with BlackTech4BlackLives and Black Tech Weekend.

“I want to thank Steve, Alexis, and the entire Reddit board for this opportunity. I’ve known Steve and Alexis since 2007 and have been a Reddit user ever since,” Seibel stated in a press release. “Over this period of time I’ve watched Reddit become part of the core fabric of the internet and I’m excited to help provide advice and guidance as Reddit continues to grow and tackle the challenges of bringing community and belonging to a broader audience.”

Reddit is taking steps to deal with racism and hate speech on its platform

Ohanian resigned from Reddit, the place he was a board member however not concerned in day-to-day operations, amid a broader dialog in regards to the platform’s stance on racism and hate speech and methods to advance range and fight racial injustice within the tech trade. The dialog started following Reddit CEO Steve Huffman’s post addressing the killing of George Floyd and the continuing protests towards police brutality and racism, by which the chief govt stated the Reddit neighborhood does “not tolerate hate, racism, and violence.”

The be aware sparked criticism from former CEO Ellen Pao, who characterised Huffman’s phrases as hypocritical. “So much of what is happening now lies at your feet,” Pao stated of Huffman’s failure to ban hate speech and average or take away its extra poisonous communities. “You don’t get to say BLM when reddit nurtures and monetizes white supremacy and hate all day long.”

I’m obligated to name you out: You ought to have shut down the_donald as a substitute of amplifying it and its hate, racism, and violence. So a lot of what’s occurring now lies at your ft. You do not get to say BLM when reddit nurtures and monetizes white supremacy and hate all day lengthy https://t.co/VN5XCiYp5g — Ellen Ok. Pao (@ekp) June 2, 2020

Numerous subreddits went darkish earlier within the week to honor Floyd and to additional protest Reddit’s dealing with of racism. Many moderators of outstanding subreddits echoed Pao’s feedback and referred to as out Huffman for failing to take motion towards hateful communities just like the pro-Trump subreddit r/The_Donald and others. “Reddit has harbored racists as policy for years,” learn a be aware posted by the moderators of r/NFL. (For a deeper take a look at Reddit’s controversial historical past of volunteer-based moderation, learn the devoted column about it in The Verge’s Interface right here.)

Ohanian didn’t touch upon his co-founder’s tenure upon departing from the board. But he did say that leaving the board “is long overdue to do the right thing.” He went on to say he would use his future good points on Reddit inventory “to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate,” and that he was donating $1 million to former NFL participant and activist Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp training group.

I’ve resigned as a member of the reddit board, I’ve urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, + I’ll use future good points on my Reddit inventory to serve the black neighborhood, mainly to curb racial hate, and I’m beginning with a pledge of $1M to @kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp — Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

Huffman acknowledged the criticism late final week in a separate note announcing Ohanian’s decision to step down. “Earlier this week, I wrote an email to our company addressing this crisis and a few ways Reddit will respond. When we shared it, many of the responses said something like, ‘How can a company that has faced racism from users on its own platform over the years credibly take such a position?’ Huffman said. “These questions, which I know are coming from a place of real pain and which I take to heart, are really a statement: There is an unacceptable gap between our beliefs as people and a company, and what you see in our content policy.”

Huffman stated on the time that along with honoring Ohanian’s needs to get replaced by a black candidate, the corporate would additionally replace its content material coverage to “include a vision for Reddit and its communities to aspire to, a statement on hate, the context for the rules, and a principle that Reddit isn’t to be used as a weapon.” Reddit plans to take action within the coming months after gathering moderator suggestions.