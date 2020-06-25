Reddit down: Site and app not working amid major outage

Reddit has stopped working, leaving people not able to access your website.

Users who do manage to complete to your website just see an error message, indicating that the infrastructure underpinning it has stopped working.

The issues are present on both the app and web version of Reddit.

Tracking internet site Down Detector showed a massive influx of issues reported over the morning, with users complaining these were unable to access Reddit at all.

Problems were particularly centered on the US and Australia, though that is prone to simply be described as a result of where more people are online.





Earlier in the morning, the organization had confirmed another issue that took the site offline.

But it said, roughly one hour later, that the problem had since been resolved.