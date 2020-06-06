Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian resigns from board – Panorama

Armenian-American entrepreneur, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian is resigning from the corporate’s board and asking that he get replaced with a extra various selection.

In a sequence of tweets Friday, Ohanian urged Reddit to fill his seat with a black candidate, CNN reported. Ohanian, who’s married to tennis star Serena Williams, cited his household as one of many causes for his determination. He tweeted: “I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: ‘What did you do?’”

He additionally pledged $1 million to Colin Kaepernick’s nonprofit Know Your Rights Camp. “I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate,” Ohanian tweeted.

Reddit mentioned it will honor Ohanian’s request. “I want to take responsibility for the history of our policies over the years that got us here, and we still have work to do,” Reddit CEO and cofounder Steve Huffman wrote on Reddit.