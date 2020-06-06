Reddit Co-Founder Resigns From Board, Wants a Black Candidate to Take Over

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on Friday resigned from the social community agency’s board and sought to get replaced by a black candidate. Following Ohanian’s submit on Reddit, the corporate’s Chief Executive Steve Huffman stated the corporate would “honor” his request and is working to strengthen its content material coverage to fight racist speech on its platform.

Ohanian’s decision to step down comes at a time when the United States is witnessing widespread protests in opposition to racism and police brutality after an unarmed African American, George Floyd, died by the hands of the police.

His dying has reignited debates over variety in America’s company boardrooms and content material moderation practices on social media.

Huffman wrote in a post on the location that “the unacceptable gap” between Reddit’s content material coverage and values has diminished the corporate’s effectiveness in combating hate and racism, and slowed down its response to issues.

“This current policy lists only what you cannot do, articulates none of the values behind the rules, and does not explicitly take a stance on hate or racism.”

Huffman additionally stated Reddit ought to have moved sooner to limit entry to r/The_Donald, a main discussion board for supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump that Reddit ‘quarantined’ final yr citing threats of violence in opposition to police and public officers.

Earlier within the week, former CEO Ellen Pao criticized Reddit when Huffman wrote a letter to workers in response to the protests. She tweeted that Reddit ought to have shutdown the discussion board somewhat than amplifying “hate, racism, and violence”.

Several Republican lawmakers wrote to Huffman final week criticizing what they known as his censorship of the r/The_Donald.

Internet entrepreneur Ohanian, who’s married to American tennis participant Serena Williams, additionally pledged $1 million to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp, a marketing campaign for authorized consciousness amongst youth.

