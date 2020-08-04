Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on being married to Serena Williams and his future hopes for their daughter

Her parents hope that by the time she turns 18, the world will be a fairer and more equitable place, a world in which women — and Black women, like her — won’t question why opportunities are denied them and they’ll be paid what they are worth.

If Alexis Olympia wants to learn coding and work in the tech industry, her dad will teach her — he’s Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of the social news website, Reddit.

Ohanian and Williams were married in 2016; a year later their daughter was born. They’ve just partnered up again to nurture a new creation — they’re major investors in a team which will join the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in 2022. The Los Angeles based team has been nicknamed ‘Angel City.’