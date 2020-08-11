Reddit bans racist subreddit after co-founder Alexis Ohanian calls it out on Twitter

Reddit has banned another community dedicated to posting racist remarks on its platform — but only after co-founder Alexis Ohanian decided to report the subreddit. And not by actually reporting it to Reddit, but instead calling it out in a Twitter thread.

Ohanian tweeted out his disgust for the subreddit to his nearly 340,000 Twitter followers after multiple users on Twitter brought it to his attention, with Ohanian expressing that the subreddit should be banned for violating Reddit’s content policy guidelines. Ohanian flagging toxic content via Twitter like he’s an ordinary internet user is interesting — mainly because he co-founded Reddit and likely has contacts still working there, even though he resigned from Reddit’s advisory board in June. He could have likely contacted someone working at Reddit and pointed out the violation.

The r/DegradeEbonyThots community really should be banned from @Reddit – esp given the recent hate policy changes – thank you, Twitter, for bringing this cesspool to my attention — Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) August 11, 2020

Motherboard staff writer Samantha Cole visited the subreddit after reading Ohanian’s tweet and found that r/DegradeEbonyThots featured racist and / or sexist remarks targeted at Black women. The subreddit’s gone now,…