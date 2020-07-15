Reddit adds image galleries, making it way easier to share multiple images at a time

Until now, if you wanted to include more than one image in a single post on Reddit, it’s been a chore. Most users, especially on mobile, had to drop links to external photo-sharing sites like Imgur into a post or reply. But today, Reddit is adding a new feature called Image Gallery, which lets you combine multiple images or GIFs into a single post, even if you’re on mobile.

Previously, redditors had one way to upload multiple images directly to the site if they were using a desktop computer with the Reddit redesign enabled. Using the Fancy Pants Editor (yes, that’s what it’s called), users could select multiple images and drag them into the post or select the small image icon and highlight which images to add.

Reddit’s new image galleries will now allow you to post up to 20 images or GIFs on a single post with support for multiple videos in a post coming “soon after launch,” according to Reddit. Any community can enable the Image Gallery feature, but community moderators will need to opt in to allow their members to use it.

The feature is available on desktop and iOS devices, with support for Android devices coming next week. Down the road, Reddit is looking to add support for users to share multiple different kinds of files (GIFs, images, and videos) in a single post.