Redding leads Ducati 1-2 ahead of Rea

Rea made a slow start from pole to drop to 4th in the opening series of corners, however handled to claw back lost positions in no time, passing colleague Alex Lowes into Turn 12 to retake the lead of the race.

Redding settled into 3rd location after repassing Loris Baz, who got the holeshot into Turn 1 however could not sustain his lead beyond a couple of corners.

As Baz began dropping even more down the order, the leading 3 retreated from the rest of the field, with Rea leading the race by a narrow margin from Lowes and Redding.

On lap 5, Redding ended the status quo by passing Lowes into the penultimate corner, prior to going about chasing Rea for the lead.

Moments later on, Lowes suffered a huge highside at the exit of Turn 3, and was fortunate to prevent being gathered by the chasing pack as they browsed their method around the fallen Kawasaki rider.

Despite the intensity of the crash, the race had the ability to continue with no disruption, with Redding chasing Rea difficult for the lead.

Two laps later on, Redding drew together with Rea on the start/finish straight, with the British rider able to capitalize of Ducati’s additional power to take the lead entering into turn 1.

After losing the leading area, Rea kicked back behind his title competitor, the space in between the 2 never ever extending beyond 0.3 s as the Kawasaki rider maintained …