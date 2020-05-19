Red Wings to operate Sochi-Yerevan flight on Tuesday – Panorama

Red Wings Airlines will certainly operate a flight from Sochi to Yerevan on Tuesday, May 19, the Civil Aviation Committee records.

The flight taking Armenian residents house is arranged to get to 7: 25 pm.

Upon the commander’s direction, the Tourism Committee will certainly go along with the travelers to the areas of self- seclusion formerly suggested by them.

“Therefore, we ask the loved ones of the getting here travelers not to come to the flight terminal in order to prevent aggravations,” the Civil Aviation Committee claimed.