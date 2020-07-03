Red Wings Airlines to operate three Moscow-Yerevan charter flights – Panorama

Red Wings Airlines will be operating three charter flights from Moscow to Yerevan on 3, 6 and 8 July, at 6pm, the Armenian Embassy in Russia reports.

Armenian citizens listed under the numbers from 3770 to 4279 can purchase tickets for the flights from the ticket desk No. 94 at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport on 3, 4, 5 and 6 July (from 10am to 9pm).

Tickets must certanly be purchased by 11am July 7. The air tickets cost 13,000 rubles. Luggage can weight up to 23 kg (one piece) and hand luggage – 8 kg (one piece).

Tickets for young ones up to two years old are cost-free (without luggage).

On days past the registration will start at 3pm, the embassy says.