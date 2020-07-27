Red Sox’s Rodriguez awaits test on COVID-related heart issue

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He hasn’t had another favorable coronavirus test, however stated an MRI exposed a condition called myocarditis, that the group’s medical personnel felt was major adequate to shut him down for a minimum of a week.

He’s been limited from baseball activities considering that July 23.

“That’s why the doctors tell me to just take a week, just rest, don’t let your heart get too much heart rate,” he stated. “If it goes away, just go back to work.”

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, myocarditis is a swelling of the heart muscle that is typically due to a viral infection. The swelling can cause arrhythmias, cardiomyopathy or heart failure.

Rodriguez’s medical professionals informed him that 10-20% of individuals who have actually had COVID-19 likewise have actually been detected with myocarditis.

He stated the experience was eye opening, however that having a mom who is a nurse has actually assisted put his mind at ease.

“That’s the most important part of your body, so when you hear that, the first time I hear it was kind of scared a little,” Rodriguez stated. “Now that I know what it is it’s still scary, but I know exactly what it is. Just talk to my mom, talk to my wife, they know what I have and everything. Now we just gotta take the rest. That’s hard, but you gotta take a rest.”

Rodriguez formerly stated that his bout with the coronavirus had actually left him feeling “100 years of ages” which it took him about 10 days prior to he had the ability to do any light throwing. He stated he’s presently not experiencing any COVID-19- associated signs.

With David Price gone to Los Angeles as part of the Mookie Betts trade and ace Chris Sale missing out on the season following Tommy John surgical treatment, Rodriguez had actually remained in line to be Boston’s opening day starter. He published career-best numbers in 2019 with 19 wins and a 3.81 AGE. But with him sidelined for opening day, those tasks was up to Nathan Eolvaldi.

Rodriguez is uncertain of the length of time it will consider him to be prepared to pitch in a video game.

“As soon as I throw the first ball, I’ll let you know. I need to know how my shoulder feels,” he stated. “It might be more, it might be less. It depends how it feels the very first time I toss the ball.”