Red Sox vs. Yankees – Game Recap – August 2, 2020

New York City– Aaron Judge homered two times and drove in 5 runs, linking for the 5th straight game and breaking a 8th- inning tie with a tape- procedure shot that powered the New York Yankees past the Boston Red Sox 9- 7 on Sunday night for their 6th successive success.

Luke Voit likewise went deep in a back- and forth slugfest to assist the Yankees (7- 1) end up a 3- game sweep in the very first series this season in between the long time competitors. New York has actually won 6 in a row and 11 of 12 versus Boston considering that last July.

DJ LeMahieu connected it 7- all in the 8th with a 2- out RBI single off Matt Barnes (0- 1) past diving 2nd basemanJose Peraza The clutch hit followed Mike Tauchman, who entered upon defense in the seventh, strolled and took 2nd.

Judge then introduced a no- doubt drive that landed numerous rows up in the raised bleachers beyond the left- center bullpen for his 6th crowning achievement currently this year. The huge slugger socked a 3- run shot in the 2nd, making him the very first Yankees gamer considering that Alex Rodriguez in September 2007 to homer in 5 straight video games.

Xander Bogaerts went 4 for 4 with 2 crowning achievement and a double forBoston Rafael Devers put the Red Sox ahead 7- 6 with a titanic drive of his own to right- center in the seventh.

Devers likewise had an RBI single.

Adam Ottavino (1- 0) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings as New York’s bullpen bailed out James Paxton, who was inefficient once again in his 2nd start of the season following back surgical treatment.

Zack Britton got 3 fast …