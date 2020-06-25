Red Sox, Tigers, Mariners have positive Covid-19 tests, reports say

“They’re going through the process of recovering as we speak, and that’s really all I can say about that at this point,” Avila mentioned, per MLB.com. “It was just a few days ago, so they’re still in the recovery stages, and at some point, they’ll be tested again.”

The Seattle Mariners have had “more than one” participant take a look at positive for Covid-19, normal supervisor Jerry Dipoto mentioned Wednesday to reporters.

“A lot of that is obviously going to be protected information, but we’ve had more than one player in our organization test positive,” Dipoto mentioned, in line with MLB.com.

“We’re not yet sure, with testing coming this weekend, how much of that will affect our 40-man roster. But with the cases popping up, especially in some of the hot spots around the country, we have had a few players test positive,” he mentioned.

“Right now they’re asymptomatic. They feel great. But we are aware that they’re positive, and obviously they’ll not be in the environment when we open up until we’ve determined whether, A) they’re part of the roster group, and B) they’re healthy enough to be a part of that.”

A participant on the Boston Red Sox’s 40-man roster has examined positive for Covid-19, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom advised reporters Wednesday. The participant was uncovered to the virus a pair weeks in the past, Bloom mentioned, in line with CNN affiliate WCVB.

Blue Jays and Rockies additionally have positive circumstances

There are additionally positive Covid-19 circumstances stemming from testing final week on the Toronto Blue Jays services in Dunedin, Florida, a supply with data of the state of affairs advised CNN on Wednesday. The supply didn’t specify the variety of positive circumstances and didn’t say if any of the positive circumstances are gamers

On Friday, the Blue Jays had mentioned in an announcement that they’d closed the membership’s spring coaching services in Dunedin after a participant skilled signs related to Covid-19.

Three Colorado Rockies gamers examined positive for the coronavirus final week, in line with a number of reports.

One participant was symptomatic whereas the opposite two had been asymptomatic, the reports say.

Several Rockies gamers have been taking stay at-bats and figuring out on the crew’s stadium, Coors Field, this month, in line with the Denver Post.

The different gamers figuring out on the ballpark had been examined for the virus and acquired destructive take a look at outcomes, the Denver Post reports.

Colorado has not responded to CNN’s request for remark.