Red Sox President Sam Kennedy On Slow Start, Trade Deadline

The Red Sox suffered their 13 th loss in 19 video games on Thursday, dropping a humiliating 17 -8 choice to theRays Before that, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy signed up with The Greg Hill Show on WEEI and revealed optimism that the group might still complete for a playoff area, stating (by means of Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com) that “you can run off three or four wins and all of a sudden you’re two or three games back in the American League East and anything can happen.”

Kennedy isn’t incorrect, however reasonably, this is not going to be a playoff year for the Red Sox, who sit dead last in the AL and are handling health concerns and numerous lineup defects. So, with theAug 31 trade deadline looming, the Chaim Bloom- led Red Sox might aim to offer rather of buy over the next couple weeks.

In concerns to the deadline, Kennedy stated of Boston’s front workplace that “there are conversations going on given the condensed season.” As far as possible trade chips go, Kennedy unsurprisingly kept in mind that you ‘d “never label anyone untouchable,” however he revealed a hesitation towards dealing those “who have grown up in the system.”

Superstar outfielder Mookie Betts matured in Boston’s system, yet the club traded him to the Dodgers throughout the offseason. However, he was just a year from complimentary company then (he has given that …