Red Sox Place Nathan Eovaldi On 10-Day IL

The Boston Red Sox put beginning pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on the 10-day hurt list with a moderate calf pressure, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne (via Twitter). The injury is not anticipated to keep Eovaldi out for long.

In an associated lineup relocation, 30-year-old Chris Mazza has actually been remembered. Eovaldi was set up to pitch on Sunday versus Washington, however Zack Godley will get approval for his 6th start of the season rather. Mazza stepped right into the rotation to deal with the Nationals this evening, however he lasted simply 3 1/3 innings while fighting with his command.

