Red Sox Place Andrew Benintendi On Injured List

The Red Sox have actually put left fielder Andrew Benintendi on the 10- day injured list with a best chest stress, per a group statement. The club remembered right-hander Ryan Weber from its alternate training website in a matching relocation.

Benintendi’s IL positioning continues what has actually been an abysmal start to 2020 for the generally strong manufacturer. A previous star possibility, the 25- year-old Benintendi integrated for a line of.277/.354/.442 (109 wRC+) with 51 crowning achievement, 52 takes and 9.0 fWAR in 2,052 plate looks. So far this season, however, Benintendi has actually stopped working to strike a homer and batted an undesirable.103/.314/.128 (47 wRC+) throughout 52 PA, owing in part to a 32.4 percent strikeout rate that sits 13- plus percent above his life time figure. Benintendi has actually likewise seen his hard-contact rate plunge, and while he has actually never ever been a significant power danger, his paltry.026 ISO represents a sharp decrease and ranks 3rd to last amongst 169 players who have actually acquired a minimum of 50 journeys to the plate.

Thanks in part to Benintendi’s drop-off, the Red Sox have actually opened 2020 at 6-11– great for last in the ALEast They figure to choose a routine outfield positioning of Kevin Pillar, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Alex Verdugo while Benintendi’s not available. Pillar and Verdugo have actually been relatively efficient up until now, though Bradley has …