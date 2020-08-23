Red Sox Notes: Xander, Bloom, Barnes, Holt

A stipulation in Xander Bogaerts‘ six-year, $120MM agreement extension with the Red Sox will permit the shortstop to acquire complete no-trade defense as soon as he reaches 7 complete years of service time. With the 2020 season’s prorated service time calendar in mind, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal just recently observed that Bogaerts will strike that seven-year limit on September 6, leaving Rosenthal questioning whether the Sox might accelerate their reconstruct by offering Bogaerts prior to the August 31 trade due date.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom didn’t totally dismiss the principle of a Bogaerts trade throughout a current look on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show (hat pointer to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford), though that was because, as Bloom kept in mind, “philosophically, I would never want to come out and just unequivocally say somebody is untouchable.” Even if Bogaerts isn’t formally “untouchable,” Bloom worried that “Xander is a core player for us….I don’t think we’re doing our job if we’re not listening, but it doesn’t mean that it’s something we’re trying to do by any stretch.”

In concerns to Bogaerts’ approaching acquisition of no-trade rights, Bloom stated “ I do not believe something like that would alter our technique here … I understand that news has actually been out there however it’s not something …