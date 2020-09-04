Red Sox Claim Deivy Grullon

The Red Sox have actually declared catcher Deivy Grullon from the Phillies, per a statement fromPhiladelphia The Phillies likewise outrighted hurler Reggie McClain to Triple- A Lehigh Valley.

Grullon, 24, was designated for task Monday despite the fact that he was among the Phillies’ leading 30 potential customers at Baseball America over the previous couple of seasons. To this point, nevertheless, Grullon has actually just taken 9 MLB plate looks (all last season). He’s the owner of a remarkable.283/.354/.496 slash with 21 crowning achievement in 457 Triple- A plate looks, however.

McClain was another Monday DFA for the Phillies, who declared him from the Mariners inJanuary The 27-year-old went into the pros as a 13th-rounder of the M’s in 2016, and he made his big league launching this season with 5 1/3 innings of three-earned run ball with 2 strikeouts, 3 strolls and 9 hits enabled.