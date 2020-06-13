Red pandas tracked by satellite in conservation ‘milestone’ – Armenian News

Conservationists are satellite tracking red pandas in the mountains of Nepal for more information about the facets that are driving them towards extinction.

The mammals are put at risk, with numbers down to a couple of thousand in the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China, BBC Science and Environment reports.

Ten red pandas have now been fitted with GPS collars to monitor their range in the forests near Mount Kangchenjunga.

The GPS collars are considered working well and yielding “exciting data”.

The six females and four males are being tracked and photographed using camera traps in a conservation effort involving scientists, vets, government officials in Nepal and conservation group Red Panda Network.