Red Magic 5S will be able to wirelessly cast games to TVs while working as a controller

Android video gaming consoles never ever removed, so in the meantime Android video gaming stays a phone-only affair. The nubia Red Magic 5S, which will be revealed tomorrow, might be a video gaming phone at heart, however it has console aspirations too.

Using a low-latency cordless connection it will be able to task the video game on a TELEVISION while making a controller by itself screen. The nubia group has actually prepared 6 various controllers to match various video game designs and there will be substantial personalization alternatives so you can produce your own controller design.

The teaser post about this function discusses that it will assistance both 4K and 144Hz It’s unclear if that indicates at the same time– the most recent HDMI 2.1 might pull it off, however you ‘d require a really current TELEVISION.

Clearly, there will be some sort of receiver included, which will hook into the TELEVISION and will be linked to the phone over a cordless link (Wi Gig, maybe, Chromecast and comparable would be too sluggish). We’ll discover the complete information tomorrow.

The phone’s screen has a 240Hz touch tasting rate so it can react to user input rapidly. The shoulder buttons are even much faster with a custom-made hardware that allowed 320Hz touch tasting rate.

It’s clear that the Adreno 650 does not have sufficient processing power to deal with 4K games at 144Hz– even an Nvidia RTX 2080 would sweat at the proposal. Upscaling is an alternative, however, and AMD has actually revealed that even a simple solution can be rather efficient (even without fancy “AI” and “DLSS”).

We do understand that the Red Magic 5S screen will perform at 144Hz, though it will most likely be a 1080 p+ panel comparable or similar to the one on the Red Magic 5G. To hit 144 fps, the phone will put a twist on the Snapdragon 865+ chipset– GPU overclocking.

The Adreno 650 inside the plus chip currently performs at a 10% greater clock speed than the very same GPU on the non-plus S865 Has the nubia group handled to go even greater? We’ll discover for sure tomorrow, however it’s possible as the Red Magic 5S is among the couple of phones with active cooling.

It has a built-in 15,000 RPM fan, however nubia has actually likewise created an external cooler, the Wind Cooling MagicBox The additional cooling supplied might be enough to press the Snapdragon chip above the clock speeds set by Qualcomm, at the minimum it avoid thermal throttling.

Red Magic 5S benchmark ratings: AnTuTu • Master Lu

President Ni Fei is currently boasting about the phone’s 650,000+ AnTuTu rating and a 610,000+ on the AI standard MasterLu Those ratings would put the 5S at the top of the charts.

A Red Magic- branded video gaming router

By the method, nubia will likewise reveal a Wi-Fi 6 video gaming router tomorrow with video game velocity modes for Red Magic phones. It’s unclear how this router ties into the cordless video game forecast mode for the 5S, nevertheless. The router will assistance mesh networking for much better protection and will function a high-performance CPU.

