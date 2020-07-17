Red Magic 5S to sport silver-plated cooling system

Nubia has begun teasing its next gaming phone – the Red Magic 5S. The device was first teased by the company’s President Ni Fei at the start of this week and since then we’ve learned it will come with the Snapdragon 865+ chipset, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The latest confirmed detail is the phone’s cooling system which will feature a silver cooling pad which would be a first in a phone.

Most phones that have a dedicated cooling system use a copper heat pipe while silver offers superior thermal conductivity which should result in superior cooling properties. We’ll have to wait and see how the phone actually performs but we’re not expecting huge gains here, solely from the silver material.

Other than that we’re still short on the rest of the Red Magic 5S’ key specs and features but according to rumors the phone is expected to carry over most of the hardware elements of the Red Magic 5G. These include a 144Hz refresh rate display, up to 16GB RAM and a built-in cooling fan.

