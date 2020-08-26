Red Magic 5S global pre-orders now open

Announced in China last month, the Red Magic 5S is now up for pre-orders internationally. The newest member of the gamer-focused nubia sub-brand will cost $579/ EUR579/ ₤ 539 in its base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version. The 12/256GB design will choose $649/ EUR649/ ₤ 599. The pre-order occasion will be up for one week prior to open sales tip-off on September 2. In addition, users will have the ability to snag the Ice cooling Dock for $44.90/ EUR44.90/ ₤ 40.90.

The Red Magic 5S will be readily available in the United States and Canada, all EU nations in addition to the UK, Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Macao, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

The phone loads a 6.65-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz revitalize rate, the Snapdragon 865 and a 4,500 mAh battery with 55W charging. It’s likewise the very first gadget on the marketplace with a silver-plated cooling chamber which need to lead to much better conductivity and a 5% enhancement compared to standard systems.

