Red Magic 5S debuts with improved cooling system, 144Hz refresh rate display and Snapdragon 865

The Red Magic 5G launched back in March and now we have its follower with the Red Magic 5S which brings an upgraded cooling system with a silver-plated vapor chamber. The remainder of the spec sheet, in addition to the phone’s style, are rather comparable to the outbound Red Magic 5G to the measurements.

The huge brand-new addition to the 5S is the silver-plated cooling pad stylized as ICEAg It needs to provide much better outcomes than the traditional copper heat pipelines in a lot of smart devices leading to lower throttling. The phone likewise keeps the 15,000 RPM spinning fan from its predecessor which likewise assists it cool off while charging at its peak 55 W speeds.

Upfront we have a 6.65- inch FHD+ AMOLED display with very little top and bottom bezels. The refresh rate is 144 Hz and comes along with 240 Hz touch tasting. The phone likewise sports capacitive touch activates which have an even greater 320 Hz touch rate for ideal efficiency in competitive video gaming.

The back includes a 64 MP Sony IMX686 main cam too an 8MP ultrawide snapper and 2MP macro shooter. As holds true with a lot of video gaming smart devices, RGB lighting is likewise present.

Like its predecessor, the Red Magic 5S is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with as much as 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. It boots Red Magic OS on top of Android 10 and comes with the exact same 4,500 mAh battery with 55 W charging.

The nubia Red Magic 5S will be available in a dual-tone blue and red colorway in addition to silver. The base 8/128 GB trim opts for CNY 3,799 ($542) with pre-sales in China beginning today. There’s likewise a 12/256 GB variation for CNY 4,399 ($628) in addition to a top of the line 16/256 GB design for CNY 4,999 ($715). Official sales in China start on August 1 while worldwide accessibility will follow in September.