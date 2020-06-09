Red Magic 5G Transparent edition demos its fan on video, 16GB version stock incoming

The Transparent edition of the nubia Red Magic 5G went on sale on May 31 and offered out pretty rapidly. This video reveals what youre lacking out on if you happen to didnt get one.

The clear again panel and the pulsing LED actually offers it that gaming PC look. Also, that is one among only a few telephones to function an built-in fan for cooling. You can see that demoed within the video with a chunk of dry ice.

Of course, the clear again makes it attainable to see the smoke make its means by means of the cellphone, a very cool visible.

If this tipped the scales for you, youll be completely satisfied to listen to that nubia is getting ready a brand new batch of Red Magic 5G models that shall be available on JD.com on June 14 from 10:00 native time. The retailer shall be stocking the highest of the road mannequin with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage.

This model prices CNY 5,200 (in comparison with CNY 4,600 for the 12/256 GB choice). You get 6-months damaged display screen insurance coverage without cost and you may break up the cost into 24 month-to-month installments. Also take a look at this Weibo post for an opportunity to get a CNY 1,000 coupon.

Source (in Chinese)