Red Magic 5G Hot Rod Red edition goes on pre-order with a mission of charity

nubias gaming division is now accepting pre-orders for the Red Magic 5G Hot Rod Red  this edition brings a basic crimson and yellow shade scheme and goals to do some charity as effectively. 1% of the cash from the primary 1,000 pre-orders might be donated to Childs Play, a charity that donates toys and video games to youngsterss hospitals all over the world.

Instead of basic lobster claws flames, this Hot Rot Red cellphone options the acquainted stylized X, the motif discovered on all Red Magic telephones. Honestly, it reminds us extra of Iron Man than a sizzling rod, nevertheless its nonetheless a neat shade combo.











Red Magic 5G Hot Rod Red edition

The pre-order interval ends on June eight at 12:00pm UTC. Besides the charitable donation, those that take part within the pre-order can have a likelihood to win one of sixty equipment for the Red Magic 5G. There are 5x Magic Adapter (a docking station), 5x Pro deal with (add-on with analog stick and several other buttons) and 50x protecting circumstances up for grabs. Note that you must submit on Facebook or retweet on Twitter to be eligible to win.











Magic Adapter  Pro Handle  Protective case

The costs for the Hot Rot Red edition are the identical because the Eclipse Black: $580, 580, £540. Head over to RedMagic.gg if you need one.