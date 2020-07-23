Red Dead Redemption: Game of the Year Edition – Xbox One and Xbox 360



Red Dead Redemption is a Western epic, set at the turn of the 20th century when the lawless and chaotic badlands began to give way to the expanding reach of government and the spread of the Industrial Age. The story of former outlaw, John Marston, Red Dead Redemption takes players on a great adventure across the American frontier. The Legends and Killers Multiplayer Pack: Adds to the Red Dead multiplayer experience with nine additional active Competitive mode map locations tailored for multiplayer action, 8 playable characters from Red Dead Revolver, the devastating Tomahawk weapon and more.

Expansive open-world gameplay set in the final years of the American Wild West.

Massive play area filled with NPCs, made up 3 unique regions composed of towns and outposts filled with varying characters

Morality system based on honor and fame generated by the players actions throughout the game.

Western themed mini-games including showdowns, gambling, hunting bounties, cattle herding and five finger fillet